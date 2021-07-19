Nadeem Qadir’s application for alterations to be carried out at 21 Mariner Street , Camelon was granted on July 8.

The planning document states: “The site consists of a commercial unit located within a grouping of commercial units within a large residential estate in Camelon.

"The unit within the current application is seen to be unoccupied and has been for an extended period of time.

There are plans to create a hot food takeaway in the shop unit in Mariner Street Camelon

"It is now being proposed to alter the unit to the front to create a second entrance to a smaller unit, also accessible internally, for use as a barbers.

" The main unit will remain mostly Class 1 (shop) use, but it is also being proposed to use an area of the unit for hot food takeaway, with the installation of the necessary cooking extraction equipment also proposed.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.