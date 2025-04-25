Plans for new flats to be created from former shop in Falkirk town centre

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
The trend for converting Falkirk town centre retail premises into residential accommodation is continuing with more plans put before the local authority.

Simon Gooden lodged an application with Falkirk Council April 16 to change the used of the premises at 25 Manor Street from a shop to create three flats.

According to the online planning documents each flat would contain two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen area.

The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
