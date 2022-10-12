Plans for new distillery lodged with Falkirk Council
A pub owner is looking to create a distillery and has now lodged a change of use application with Falkirk Council.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 10:08am
Colm O’Rourke, who owns the Lobster Pot in Blackness, put forward the proposal – which was validated on Tuesday, October 11 – to alter and change the use of the domestic outbuildings at Low Valley House, Blackness, to create a distillery with an ancillary shop and visitor centre.
It is expected the application which is awaiting decision, will be dealt with by officers under delegated powers.