Plans for new children's clothing shop in Falkirk town centre

Caroline Robertson lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 17, which was validated on Monday, September 22, looking for listed building consent to alter the shopfront at 19 Kirk Wynd, Falkirk.

The online planning documents state the premises is currently closed but the hope is to open it as a “children’s clothes shop”.

In October last year, Mrs Robertson, a local entrepreneur, took over children’s clothing shop Piccolina, in Wooer Street, Falkirk, from Shona McCall, who retired after 20 years in business.

