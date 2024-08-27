Plans for new beer hall in former Falkirk bus station now being poured over by council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The creation of a beer hall and concert venue in Falkirk’s former bus station stepped up another gear as plans were officially acknowledged by the local authority this week.

Ondrej Rafaj lodged an application with Falkirk Council on August 13, which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, August 27, to change the use of the former retail outlet at Unit 5, The Arcade, Callendar Riggs, Falkirk to create a craft beer taproom.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers are expected to take a decision on the proposal no later than October 26.

Mr Rafaj is the founder, director and head brewer of local independent micro brewery The Not That California Brewing Company and hopes to be showcasing the firm’s creations and a lot more in the new venue – to be called The Rock Bottom beer hall – later in the year.

The Rock Bottom beer hall and concert venue will be located at the former Falkirk bus station in the east end of the town centre (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Last month he told The Falkirk Herald he could have the hall open and running right away if not for the red tape he must go through.

"I’m one of those people who wants to get right in there, but we will need building warrants from the council and once we get them we can apply for change of use permission and then get an alcohol licence.”

In order to help the ambitious project get off the ground running Mr Rafaj and The Not That California Brewing Company team started a crowd funding bid which has reached its £11,000 target.

"It just took off,” he said. “It was unbelievable – some people were getting vouchers for £750. It’s been so heart warming to see people are really looking for something like this in Falkirk.

"It’s going to be amazing to tell people something like this is opening in Falkirk.”

Not only will customers be able to partake of a top beer or two – there are an amazing 27 taps planned for the venue’s bar area – they will also be able to watch live music performances and other entertainment.

“We want to have taps for the small Scottish breweries,” said Mr Rafaj. “There is no one else at the moment who gives a chance like this to the small guys. And we’ve already had people get in touch from the local comedy club and people looking to put on burlesque shows."

He added the venue will feature picnic style benches which can easily be moved aside for live gigs and dancing purposes and there will facilities for disabled people too, so everyone can enjoy The Rock Bottom.

If anyone doubts the craft brewer and his team will be able to pull off their ambitious project, they just have to look at the micro brewery they created in the Braes.

Last year he told The Falkirk Herald: “I used to be a home brewer when my wife and I had kids and we didn’t go out too often. I would bring friends round to taste the beer.

“We just built the brewery ourselves.”

Visit the crowdfunding website for more details.