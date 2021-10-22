Plans for long vacant Grangemouth hotel to be turned into shop and restaurant

The proposal, lodged by Mohammad Choudhry, also seeks to install a boundary fence and roller shutters, as well as make certain alterations to the Avongrange Hotel, in Kersiebank Avenue, near Charlotte Dundas Court, Grangemouth.

According to the planning documents, ancillary accommodation at the premises will be altered to increase the number of bedrooms at the hotel from 14 to 27.

The long-vacant Avongrange Hotel, near Charlotte Dundas Court

