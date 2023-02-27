Plans for hot food takeaway in Redding given the green light
An application to change the use of a former cafe to create a hot food takeaway has been granted by Falkirk Council planners.
By James Trimble
27th Feb 2023
Lodging the proposal with the local authority on May 11 last year, Shazad Ali was looking for permission to change the use of the premises at 39 Redding Road, Redding from a cafe/shop to a hot food takeaway.
The plans for the premises, which was once home to the Delicious snack bar, were granted earlier today by officers acting under delegate powers.