Plans for holiday chalets in Airth withdrawn
A planning application lodged with Falkirk Council to create five woodland lodges – or holiday chalets – in Airth has now been withdrawn.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:15 am
Monday, 31st January 2022, 9:18 am
Advance Construction Scotland Ltd applied for planning permission on July 25, 2019 to create the five woodland lodges and construct a car park on land to the south east of Dunmore Park – a site surrounded by forestry and agricultural land.
The development would have comprised of 1.3 hectares of holiday chalets and associated infrastructure, however, the application was subsequently withdrawn on January 27, 2022.