Plans for 'gated compound' in heart of Grangemouth's petrochemical industry
A national gas distribution firm is looking for the legal go ahead from Falkirk Council to create a “gated compound” in the centre of Grangemouth’s petrochemical sector.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
SGN lodged a certificate of lawful use application with the council on October 10, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, December 13, to instal a gated compound with pipework and valves on land to the east of the south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.
The proposal is expected to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.