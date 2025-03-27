Plans for demolition works and construction of 'aparthotel' in Falkirk area

Developers are looking to construct a form of accommodation known as an ‘aparthotel’.

Dunvegan Properties lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 7, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, March 26, to construct the class 7 (hotels and hostels) premises and associated works – which includes the demolition of the existing building at 268 Grahams Road, Falkirk.

The decision will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

According to the online planning documents, this is a re-application for the same development as which had an application refused last November.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “It is now being more clearly presented to show the clear intent of proposing a commercial holiday let apartment block of 12 units. This is best defined as an ‘aparthotel’ – it is a managed block of more than five units with a small reception area.

“The proposal supports the Council’s vision of tourism in the area, providing valuable quality accommodation supporting the aims of the Falkirk Area Tourism Strategy.”

