Plans for demolition works and construction of 'aparthotel' in Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 27th Mar 2025, 20:47 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 20:48 BST
Developers are looking to construct a form of accommodation known as an ‘aparthotel’.

Dunvegan Properties lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 7, which was subsequently validated on Wednesday, March 26, to construct the class 7 (hotels and hostels) premises and associated works – which includes the demolition of the existing building at 268 Grahams Road, Falkirk.

The decision will be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents, this is a re-application for the same development as which had an application refused last November.

The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)placeholder image
The plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The documents stated: “It is now being more clearly presented to show the clear intent of proposing a commercial holiday let apartment block of 12 units. This is best defined as an ‘aparthotel’ – it is a managed block of more than five units with a small reception area.

“The proposal supports the Council’s vision of tourism in the area, providing valuable quality accommodation supporting the aims of the Falkirk Area Tourism Strategy.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice