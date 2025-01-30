Plans for another three holiday lodges on land near Larbert wedding venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yet more holiday lodges could be popping up on the estate near a popular local wedding venue in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steven McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 20 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, January 28 – to construct three holiday lodges at Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.

The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of March 28, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in May 22, 2022, Mr McLeod was granted planning permission for a holiday lodge at the same location.

The applicant is looking for permission to build three more holiday lodges on land near Glenbervie House (Picture: Submitted)

Before that he was given go ahead from Falkirk Council on November 19, 2021, for a retrospective application he lodged on September 24, 2021, to keep two already constructed holiday lodges – with raised decks – at the same location.

Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.