Plans for another three holiday lodges on land near Larbert wedding venue
Steven McLeod lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 20 – which was subsequently validated on Tuesday, January 28 – to construct three holiday lodges at Glenbervie House, Torwood, Larbert.
The proposal is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of March 28, 2025.
Back in May 22, 2022, Mr McLeod was granted planning permission for a holiday lodge at the same location.
Before that he was given go ahead from Falkirk Council on November 19, 2021, for a retrospective application he lodged on September 24, 2021, to keep two already constructed holiday lodges – with raised decks – at the same location.
Glenbervie House is a Victorian manor house just outside Larbert which has become a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations.
