Plans approved for 226 home Cala development in Bo'ness

Plans for more than 200 new homes in Bo’ness have been given the green light.

Cala Homes (West) has secured planning permission from Falkirk Council to build 226 new homes on land to the south of the town’s Crawfield Road.

The development will include 192 private properties and 34 affordable homes.

Plans are for a mix of housing types ranging from three to five bedroom terraced, semi-detached, detached and bespoke 2.5 storey homes.

Now planning permission has been approved, the housing developer anticipates beginning groundworks on the site in the autumn with the first homes available from autumn 2026.

The new homes will incorporate green energy features including fully electric air source heating and electric vehicle charging points.

Michael Clements, land manager at Cala Homes (West) said: “Securing planning permission from Falkirk Council marks a significant milestone for Cala Homes (West) as we continue to work hard to address the demand for high-quality, much needed homes across Scotland.

“This new development will enhance and complement the vibrant community of Bo’ness, future-proofing the area with homes built to the highest standards of sustainability and energy efficiency. Importantly, it offers a range of housing options, thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of residents at every stage of life. We look forward to progressing the project and delivering additional benefits to the community through our dedicated Community Pledge.”

Aside from the homes, Cala say the development will “enrich the community with thoughtfully designed landscaping” including a new multi-use path linking the nearby John Muir Way to Linlithgow Road, and a retail facility on Crawfield Road. A recreational park will feature along the southern boundary of the site offering trails, woodland and meadow habitats creating an inviting outdoor space for families to enjoy.

The developer will also work closely with the local community to deliver a range of investments and improvements, enhancing local facilities and enriching the area as part of its community pledge.