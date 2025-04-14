Planners chew over Munchy Van's proposal to remain at Falkirk site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a snack van hopes the business will be allowed to continue selling its tasty treats in its current home.

Munchy Van lodged a retrospective application with Falkirk Council on March 31, which was subsequently validated on April 7, seeking permission to site a snack van at 2 Burnbank Road, Falkirk.

The decision on whether or not the van can stay will be taken by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, no later than the determination deadline of June 6, 2025.

