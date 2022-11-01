Plan to create flats and shop in former Falkirk music store hits a bum note
An application lodged with Falkirk Council had been looking to create a residential and retail space at a vacant premises in the east end of the town centre.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 11:15am
However, Mehmet Sahin’s proposal, which was validated on September 9, to convert and alter the former Revolution Music store at 189 High Street, Falkirk, to form two flats and a class 1 retail unit was withdrawn on Monday, October 31.
The plans showed the first floor of the premises would have included a bedroom, kitchen and shower.