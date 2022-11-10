Plan to create flats and shop in former Falkirk music store back on track
Another application has been lodged with Falkirk Council looking to create a residential and retail space at a vacant premises in the east end of the town centre.
Mehmet Sahin’s latest proposal to convert and alter the former Revolution Music store at 189 High Street, Falkirk, to form two flats and a class 1 retail unit was lodged and validated on Monday, November 7.
An earlier application, which was validated on September 9, was withdrawn by Mr Sahin on Monday, October 31.
It is proposed to retain Class 1 retail on the lower ground level, to be accessed via the existing entrance on the High Street, while the rear of the building and upper floors will be flats, accessible from Burnhead Lane.
Most Popular
Supporting documents stated: “The main elevation faces onto High Street and this is to remain unchanged. The shop frontage is sensitive and appropriate for the period of the building with buff coloured render on upper floors.”