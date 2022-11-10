Mehmet Sahin’s latest proposal to convert and alter the former Revolution Music store at 189 High Street, Falkirk, to form two flats and a class 1 retail unit was lodged and validated on Monday, November 7.

An earlier application, which was validated on September 9, was withdrawn by Mr Sahin on Monday, October 31.

It is proposed to retain Class 1 retail on the lower ground level, to be accessed via the existing entrance on the High Street, while the rear of the building and upper floors will be flats, accessible from Burnhead Lane.

The plans were lodged with Falkirk Council