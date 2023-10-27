Pipe dream: Ineos looking for green light for new addition to Grangemouth site

Petrochemical giant Ineos has lodged a new planning application with Falkirk Council looking for permission to install a new feature at its Grangemouth site.

Lodged on Thursday, October 26, the company’s certificate of lawful use proposal to add a carbon steel pipe to the east of its south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth is scheduled to be looked at decided on by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Ineos is also still looking for Falkirk Council to confirm its plans for a Grangemouth security facility are above board.

Earlier this month the company lodged an application for a certificate of lawful use with Falkirk Council regarding plans to construct a security centre, two security gatehouses, security fencing and five pipe bridges in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.