Pipe dream: Ineos looking for green light for new addition to Grangemouth site
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lodged on Thursday, October 26, the company’s certificate of lawful use proposal to add a carbon steel pipe to the east of its south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth is scheduled to be looked at decided on by local authority planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Ineos is also still looking for Falkirk Council to confirm its plans for a Grangemouth security facility are above board.
Earlier this month the company lodged an application for a certificate of lawful use with Falkirk Council regarding plans to construct a security centre, two security gatehouses, security fencing and five pipe bridges in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.
Four years ago the Scottish Government gave Ineos the go ahead to construct the security facilities after Falkirk Council refused to grant permission.