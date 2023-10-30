Pie Awards: Kinnaird, Falkirk and Bo'ness butchers serve up winning tasty treats
Kinnaird Butcher & Deli of Larbert picked up two awards at the Steak Pie & Speciality Pie Evaluation.
The business, which is based in McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird, took gold for a smoked brisker with red wine and bone marrow gravy pie, as well as silver for the traditional steak pie it serves up to customers.
The heats were held at Forth Valley College last month with more than 190 pies from throughout the country were tested for appearance, flavour, filling and appeal.
The panel of judges included experts, food writers and interested consumers who were blown away by the quality, innovation and craft in each pie. The event is organised by Scottish Craft Butchers in conjunction with The Dalesman Group and John Scott Meat Ltd.
Also taking silver in the traditional steak pie category were Thomas Johnston Butchers of Falkirk.
Meanwhile, a Bo’ness butcher walked off with three silvers. Thomas Burns & Son received awards for steak, haggis and peppercorn sauce pie, Indian delights pie and its traditional steak pie.
Simon Coles, sales manager of The Dalesman Group, sponsor of the Steak Pie evaluation said: “The Dalesman Group proudly support local butchers to develop their recipes by supplying high quality ingredients and are delighted to be sponsoring the Traditional Steak Pie Award for 2023. To be crowned champion in this category truly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing consistent, high-quality products to customers.”
Jason Ward of John Scott Meat, sponsors of the Speciality Pie Evaluation said: “‘The Speciality Steak Pie Awards are a fantastic opportunity for our customers to showcase their skill, creativity, and passion for crafting the perfect family pie.”