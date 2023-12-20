Pharmaceutical company opens expansion to Grangemouth manufacturing facility

Ribbon cutting at Piramal Pharma Solutions in Grangemouth marks the completion of its £45m investment. From left, Adrian Gillespie, Chief Executive of Scottish Enterprise; Herve Berdou, COO, Piramal Pharma Solutions; Francois Houbart, Managing Director and Grangemouth Site Head, Piramal Pharma Solutions; Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited and Peter DeYoung, CEO, Piramal Pharma Solutions.

A ceremony and ribbon cutting at Piramal Pharma Solutions’ (PPS) local facility took place on Monday.

The event was attended by dignitaries including Adrian Gillespie, chief executive of Scottish Enterprise and senior business representatives from Piramal Pharma Solutions, which is part of Piramal Pharma Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PPS is a global leader in ADC development and manufacturing and its expansion at the Grangemouth site enhances capacity by approximately 70 to 80 per cent, enabling scale-up of commercial ADC manufacturing batches.

The capacity expansion, a £45 million investment, features two new ADC manufacturing suites specifically designed to complement the existing three.

The site expansion also includes a dedicated customer experience centre for clients who are visiting the site during the development and/or manufacturing activities, along with new quality control laboratories, warehousing, office space, and supporting utilities.

Peter DeYoung, chief executive officer, PPS, said: “The global ADC market is growing strongly and so is the pipeline at Grangemouth, necessitating additional capacity to meet customer demand. This expansion allows us to cater to further growth and take on future projects. We see the market gravitating towards large and commercial scale manufacturing, which the new facility is well equipped to address. We’ve now doubled our ADC production capacity, strengthening our ability to service customers throughout the entire drug lifestyle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad