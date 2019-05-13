Petroineos breached safety rules at Grangemouth site

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has slapped a statutory improvement notice on Ineos venture Petroineos after the petrochemical giant failed to follow procedures to protect communities.

According to the HSE, Petroineos Manufacturing’s Grangemouth complex, based in Bo’ness Road, breached regulations designed to control major accident hazards and had failed to carry out an adequate assessment of the risks of human error causing an explosion, fire or other accident.

Petroineos was served with the improvement notice earlier this year after it had breached 2015 Control of Major Accident Hazards Regulations.

HSE stated: “You have not carried a suitable/sufficient risk assessment of human reliability in your work activities as part of necessary measures to prevent a major accident and limit its consequences for human health and the environment.”

An Petroineos spokesman said: “We take our responsibility for safety extremely seriously. It is our highest priority. Grangemouth has one of the highest safety records in Scottish industry and continues to uphold this highest of standards.

“Where improvements are identified, we take steps to address them, as we have done in this instance.”

Petroineos now has until February 28 next year to abide by the improvement notice.

Another HSE requirement for the company to repair a central control room monitor displaying “safety critical information” was complied with on March 27 this year.