Peculiar plans in Denny: Application includes chemical dosing kiosk, shower, eye bath and ... a lamppost?
The national water supply corporation is seeking the green light to add a chemical dosing kiosk, emergency shower and eye bath, cabinet, lamppost, hose reel and associated pipework to its treatment works in Winchester Avenue.
Back in August the site celebrated the completion of a £660,000 solar panel project, which saw the installation of over 830 solar panels at the facility in an effort to cut
operational carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.
These solar photovoltaic (PV) panels – recently installed at Denny – are capable of supplying over a third of the site’s annual energy requirements.
The carbon-reducing technology, which works by converting light into electricity using semi-conducting materials, will reduce carbon emissions by 88 tonnes a year.