News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

Peculiar plans in Denny: Application includes chemical dosing kiosk, shower, eye bath and ... a lamppost?

Scottish Water lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council this week which is looking for permission to bring a real “mixed bag” of proposed additions to its facility in Denny.
By James Trimble
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The national water supply corporation is seeking the green light to add a chemical dosing kiosk, emergency shower and eye bath, cabinet, lamppost, hose reel and associated pipework to its treatment works in Winchester Avenue.

Back in August the site celebrated the completion of a £660,000 solar panel project, which saw the installation of over 830 solar panels at the facility in an effort to cut

operational carbon emissions to net zero by 2030.

The Winchester Avenue site has already seen the successful installation of solar panels (Picture: Submitted)The Winchester Avenue site has already seen the successful installation of solar panels (Picture: Submitted)
The Winchester Avenue site has already seen the successful installation of solar panels (Picture: Submitted)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These solar photovoltaic (PV) panels – recently installed at Denny – are capable of supplying over a third of the site’s annual energy requirements.

The carbon-reducing technology, which works by converting light into electricity using semi-conducting materials, will reduce carbon emissions by 88 tonnes a year.

Related topics:Scottish WaterFalkirk Council