Camelon’s long established tenpin bowling alley will be unveiling a new look this April … no fooling.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tenpin’s new and improved venue aims to provide guests of all ages with a wide range of activities the owner’ hope will be right up everyone’s alley.

The Redbrae Road venue will now include a futuristic laser tag arena and two karaoke rooms for friends and family alike to enjoy, plus two additional lanes of tenpin bowling, as well as its arcade, pool tables and bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Rhodes, Tenpin general manager, said: “We love the new look and feel of the Falkirk site and cannot wait to welcome guests to come and enjoy all the activities at Tenpin.

Bigger, brighter, better - things will get rolling at the new look Tenpin in April(Picture: Submitted)