Camelon’s long established tenpin bowling alley will be unveiling a new look this April … no fooling.

Owners hope people will be bowled over with Camelon Ten Pin's striking new look
Tenpin’s new and improved venue aims to provide guests of all ages with a wide range of activities the owner’ hope will be right up everyone’s alley.
The Redbrae Road venue will now include a futuristic laser tag arena and two karaoke rooms for friends and family alike to enjoy, plus two additional lanes of tenpin bowling, as well as its arcade, pool tables and bar.
Robbie Rhodes, Tenpin general manager, said: “We love the new look and feel of the Falkirk site and cannot wait to welcome guests to come and enjoy all the activities at Tenpin.
"The state-of-the-art bowling lanes and our brand-new laser tag arena and karaoke rooms, means Tenpin has something for all. Whether you’re looking for a fun-filled date night, a mid-week activity for the family or a night out with friends, we look forward to welcoming you to experience the revamped Tenpin.”