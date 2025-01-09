Owner gets thumbs up from Falkirk Council to create guest house above Indian restaurant
A proposal to create a guest house above an Indian restaurant has been given the go ahead by local authority planners.
Madhab Bhandari lodged an application with Falkirk Counicl on October 4 last year, looking for permission to change the use of the first floor of the Mount View Indian Restaurant, at 61 Mary Street, Laurieston, from a “Class 3 – food and drink” restaurant to a “Class 7 – hotels and hostels” guesthouse.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on Wednesday, January 8.
