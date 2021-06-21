Over £1 million funding available to Falkirk coach operators

The Scotland Coach Operators – COVID-19 Business Support and Continuity Fund – Strand Two, as it is known, has been created to benefit more businesses across the coach operator sector.

Applications for this second strand of funding are open from noon on Wednesday, June 23 to 5pm on Wednesday, June 30 and are open to coach operators with a business turnover which is more than 40 per cent of their total turnover.

The fund provides support to Scottish-based businesses in the coach tourism and coach private hire sector, who are operating the newest and most environmentally friendly vehicle fleet, a Euro 5 or 6 grade and M2 or M3 category, with eight or more seats.

Funding is available for coach operators to tap into

VisitScotland chief executive Malcolm Roughead said: “We won't just push a button and tourism will recover – we've had a year of very little investment, job losses and business closures – it will take time and significant investment to get us back to a thriving industry.

"With the right support tourism and events can lead the economic recovery and boost inward investment where it’s needed most. A thriving tourism industry is essential to lead Scotland’s pandemic recovery.

"It is a force for good by not only providing jobs and economic benefits to every corner of the country, but also bringing benefits to our wellbeing and society.”

Log onto VisitScotland for more information on the fund.

