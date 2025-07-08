Outstanding Stand-Out: Falkirk dance school wins big at Scotlands Business Awards
Stand-Out Theatre School received the award at the regional final at the weekend.
Based at Ironworks Business Centre, in Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, the school has only been operating for just over two years.
Shannon Winton, founder of Stand-Out Theatre School said: “We’re absolutely thrilled we won Best Dance School in Falkirk and thank everyone who voted for us. We only opened in March 2023 so to have this achievement so early on in our journey is absolutely amazing.
"We were in the same category as lots of amazing local performing arts schools.”
Shannon started the theatre school a few years after undergoing heart bypass surgery, creating a welcoming environment where every student is celebrated for their individuality, allowing them to discover the joy of performing arts.
Stand-Out Theatre School now goes forward to the Scotlands Business Awards national final in November.
