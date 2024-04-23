Opportunity for stall holders as final preparations being made for Falkirk's rescheduled Enchanted Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, which is the first of its kind to be held in the town, had originally been planned for April 6 and 7 however organisers took the decision to postpone due to strong winds. But now, final preparations are underway to ensure the market can go ahead on the new dates of Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.

The High Street is set to be transformed into a haven of mystical wonders and fantastical delights for the weekend with a diverse array of stalls offering some fantastic items for sale.

Organisers are keen to hear from any vendors with mystical wares who would be interested in having a pitch at the market on the Sunday.

The Enchanted Market, which is being organised by The Lonely Broomstick, Whimsic Alley and Falkirk Delivers, has been rescheduled for the first weekend in May. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Stefanie Paterson, from Falkirk Delivers who are teaming up with The Lonely Broomstick with support from Visit Falkirk to organise the event, said: “Due to the rescheduling of the event and some vendors not being able to make it there is some availability for stall holders on that day.

"From whimsical crafts to mystical treats, we’re seeking vendors with products that embody the spirit of magic and enchantment. Join us in creating a truly enchanting experience for our visitors.”

The organisers are thrilled to offer everyone a second chance to experience the enchantment of the market in the coming weeks and enjoy a whimsical journey filled with spellbinding crafts, tantalising treats and mystical surprises.

It promises to be a great two days for all ages with more than just stalls on offer. Other activities and attractions include face painters, stilt walkers, cosplayers and free fun science activities.

Any vendors interested in a stall on the Sunday should email [email protected] with details of what you sell to express an interest and to receive more information.