Bakkavor Salads in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo’ness is holding the event on Wednesday, June 28 where people can find out about the roles available for summer work or permanent positions.

Kirk Connor, general manager at Bakkavor Salads in Bo'ness said: “As the country gears up for a summertime of picnics, garden parties and outdoor dining, the Bo’ness team at Bakkavor Salads has been busy for some months now preparing 17 new salad products that are being stocked in M&S and Tesco stores nationwide. Our team has been working round the clock to create the foods everyone enjoys at summer and we are always on the look-out for staff during the summer periods.

“As the major local employer, we are pleased to be creating employment opportunities across the board and we welcome applications from students over the summer months. In recent weeks, we have introduced a range for flexible shift patterns that have proved popular with students - as well as people from other walks of life that are looking to work a few extra hours to top up their income. For students looking for summer work, do get in touch with us, we’d love to hear from you.”

Bakkavor Salads is hosting an open day for seasonal workers at its site in Carriden Industrial Estate, Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The open day runs from 3pm and people should turn up at the factory or visit the Bakkavor Facebook page for more details.