One window closes: Falkirk firm decides to close the curtains on extension plans for now
A window manufacturer has had a rethink about plans to extend their working premises.
Louise Gibbons lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 20 to extend the workshop at A&J Hilston, in Bog Road, Laurieston.
A decision was due to be taken on the matter by planning officer acting under delegated powers, however, the applicant withdrew the proposal on Tuesday, May 27.
A & J Hilston Ltd, which was established in 1981, is a family business which prepares its products in its own factory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.