One window closes: Falkirk firm decides to close the curtains on extension plans for now

By James Trimble
Published 28th May 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 13:29 BST

A window manufacturer has had a rethink about plans to extend their working premises.

Louise Gibbons lodged an application with Falkirk Council on March 20 to extend the workshop at A&J Hilston, in Bog Road, Laurieston.

A decision was due to be taken on the matter by planning officer acting under delegated powers, however, the applicant withdrew the proposal on Tuesday, May 27.

A & J Hilston Ltd, which was established in 1981, is a family business which prepares its products in its own factory.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
