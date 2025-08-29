OK for EE: No objections from Falkirk Council over towering development in industrial estate
EE Ltd and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd lodged an application with Falkirk Council on June 30, which was then validated on July 3, looking for permission to install a 25 metre high “lattice tower and associated works” on a site to the north of Outreach, in Abbots Road, Falkirk.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers permitted the development to go ahead on Thursday, August 28.
The decision notice from the council in the online planning documents stated: “Having considered the submissions in detail, I can confirm Falkirk Council Development Management has no comments to offer on the proposed siting and appearance of the proposed development.
"You are reminded that consent of the landowner will be required before any work can commence on site.”
The site is located in Falkirk's Middlefield Industrial Estate near two companies – Outreach Access, a provider of truck and van-mounted access platforms and training, and Outreach Offshore, which specializes in engineering lifting solutions for the offshore and wind energy sectors.
Lattice towers, which are constructed from interconnected steel sections, provide a stable platform for antennas and dishes to transmit mobile signals, enhancing 4G and 5G coverage for EE customers and forming part of the UK's Emergency Services Network (ESN).
Towers like this are sometimes built to replace existing, older rooftop equipment or to fill "blank spots" in the network, ensuring continuous service. Their location and appearance are often subject to local authority approval and planning processes to mitigate negative visual impacts.