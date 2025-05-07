Official Statement: Announcement of the Passing of Jamie Rae, CEO of the Throat Cancer Foundation

By Gordon Dow
Contributor
Published 7th May 2025, 15:40 BST
Updated 7th May 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Throat Cancer Foundation announces with deep sorrow the passing of its Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Rae, who passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and loved ones on Monday the 5th of May.

Jamie Rae was not only the founder and leader of the Throat Cancer Foundation, but also a tireless advocate and inspirational voice for those affected by throat cancer. His own personal journey with the disease shaped his lifelong commitment to improving outcomes for patients, advancing research, and ensuring no one faces throat cancer alone.

Under Jamie’s visionary leadership, the Throat Cancer Foundation became a national force in raising awareness, influencing government policy on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for boys, and providing vital resources for patients and families. His dedication, compassion, and unrelenting drive touched countless lives, leaving a lasting impact on the throat cancer community and the wider public health landscape.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are heartbroken at the loss of Jamie Rae, a remarkable leader and passionate advocate,” said Gordon Dow, Trustee, Throat Cancer Foundation. “Jamie’s extraordinary work and personal courage inspired everyone around him. We are committed to continuing the mission he so passionately championed.”

Jamie Rae, CEO of the Throat Cancer FoundationJamie Rae, CEO of the Throat Cancer Foundation
Jamie Rae, CEO of the Throat Cancer Foundation

The organisation extends its deepest condolences to Jamie’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

Further details regarding memorial arrangements and ways to honour Jamie’s memory will be shared in the coming days.

Related topics:HPV
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice