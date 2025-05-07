Official Statement: Announcement of the Passing of Jamie Rae, CEO of the Throat Cancer Foundation
Jamie Rae was not only the founder and leader of the Throat Cancer Foundation, but also a tireless advocate and inspirational voice for those affected by throat cancer. His own personal journey with the disease shaped his lifelong commitment to improving outcomes for patients, advancing research, and ensuring no one faces throat cancer alone.
Under Jamie’s visionary leadership, the Throat Cancer Foundation became a national force in raising awareness, influencing government policy on human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for boys, and providing vital resources for patients and families. His dedication, compassion, and unrelenting drive touched countless lives, leaving a lasting impact on the throat cancer community and the wider public health landscape.
“We are heartbroken at the loss of Jamie Rae, a remarkable leader and passionate advocate,” said Gordon Dow, Trustee, Throat Cancer Foundation. “Jamie’s extraordinary work and personal courage inspired everyone around him. We are committed to continuing the mission he so passionately championed.”
The organisation extends its deepest condolences to Jamie’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.
Further details regarding memorial arrangements and ways to honour Jamie’s memory will be shared in the coming days.