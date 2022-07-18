Offender spat at Falkirk police saying he had COVID-19

Adam Wilson (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.
The court heard Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alloa, had failed to appear at court on numerous occasions.
Sheriff Craig Harris required more information regarding Wilson’s proposed ”living situation” with his cousin once he gained his liberty.
He deferred sentence until July 21 for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out and stated Wilson will continue to be remanded in custody until that date due to his past record of non-appearances.