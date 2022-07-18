Offender spat at Falkirk police saying he had COVID-19

Adam Wilson (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.

The court heard Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alloa, had failed to appear at court on numerous occasions.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson behaved in a threatening manner while en route to Falkirk Police Station

Sheriff Craig Harris required more information regarding Wilson’s proposed ”living situation” with his cousin once he gained his liberty.