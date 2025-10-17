Note on: Trio traced and charged with forgery and counterfeiting in Falkirk area

Police investigating complaints from local businesses about counterfeit bank notes being used to purchase goods have now charged three males in connection with forgery offences.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both the Bo’ness and Braes Community Policing Teams conducted several lines of enquiry which led to three male youths being identified, traced, and charged with forgery and counterfeiting.

"PC Jamison from the Braes Community Policing Team would like to take the opportunity thank the businesses who assisted with the enquiry.”

