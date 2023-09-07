Watch more videos on Shots!

The store’s future was placed in doubt back in August when the business – which has 400 branches that employ 12,500 – went into administration.

Opening back in 2007 in the premises once occupied by Woolworths, the Falkirk High Street Wilkos store did not appear on the list of branches set to close next week.

Last year the business borrowed £40 million from the restructuring specialist Hilco, cut jobs, rejigged its leadership team and sold off a distribution centre as it faced a

The Falkirk branch of Wilko will remain open for now (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

cash squeeze after falling to a loss.

Earlier in the year customers at the Falkirk store noticed lots of empty shelves and far more space on the shop floor as Wilko has struggled to pay its suppliers.

Administrators PwC said 24 shops would close on Tuesday, September 12, with a further 28 to shut on Thursday, September 14 with more than 1000 staff being made redundant.

The administrators stated a lack of interest from buyers to purchase the whole business led to the 52 closures.

B&M has agreed a £13 million deal for up to 51 of Wilko's buildings but the fate of the brand and a further 300 stores remains uncertain, with a further rescue package proposal delayed due to funding issues.