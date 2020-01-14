Northern Trust completes next stage of £3 million Grangemouth development

Northern Trust has completed the second phase of its £3 million office/industrial development in Grangemouth’s Earls Gate Business Park.

The recently completed section, situated between the existing Grange Court and Earls Court estates, covers a total area of 25,500 square feet – with Barons Court now boasting 18,000 square feet of industrial/workshop accommodation, alongside a further 7,350 square feet of pavilion style offices at Earls Court.

The new industrial scheme is set over two terraced blocks and offers a range of units from 1.095 square feet up to 2.210 square feet. The modern office accommodation is contained within a single terraced block and split into a maximum of six suites across the ground and first floor.

Northern Trust property portfolio manager Jonathan Houghton said: “A number of units are already secured on pre-lets. We have seen an increase in demand for good quality business space over the last 12 months so it’s particularly pleasing to see the new scheme already proving popular.”

The new development is managed by Whittle Jones Scotland.