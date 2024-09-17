Nominate your favourite Falkirk business in national competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business leaders say the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition will shine a light on local businesses in the Falkirk area. All types of businesses are eligible to win, with £1500 in District Towns Gift Card, as a possible prize

Falkirk Delivers is backing a national UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024 competition as part of a drive to encourage support for local businesses, with £1500 in District Towns Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Shops, restaurants, salons, hotels and attractions in Falkirk, Denny, Grangemouth, Bo’ness, Larbert, Stenhousemuir and other areas are all eligible to be the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024.

People can nominate their favourite local business in the competition at lovelocalwin.co.uk, free, giving the name of the local business they think deserves to win and a reason.

The UK’s Favourite Local Business will be the business who has the most nominations and will win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the District Towns Gift Cards, with one person who nominated the winning business receiving a £1000 Town & City Gift Card.

Led by Falkirk BID, the District Towns Gift Cards is an initiative to encourage local shopping in the city. Over 160 businesses – including big brands and independents – are part of the initiative.

Stefanie Paterson, Assistant BID Manager at Falkirk Delivers, said the Falkirk districts are blessed with outstanding local businesses:“You only have to look at the 160 businesses who are part of the District Towns Gift Card to see the variety and quality of local businesses in our area. From bookshops to boutiques, pet stores to pubs, this is your chance to put your Favourite Local Business on the map and see it get the recognition and credit it deserves for what it brings to the area. There’s a great prize on offer too.”

Fintech Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept, is sponsoring the UK’s Favourite Local Business 2024. Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programmes around the world with over £30m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “We’re pleased to launch the search to find the UK’s Favourite Local Business in the Falkirk area as we champion ‘shop local’ in the run up to Christmas. Shop local sentiment continues to build in the UK with 98% of people saying they’re keen to support local. Nominating a business is one way to show your support for local businesses, and we’ll be celebrating nominations as they come in.”

Enter the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition free at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk

The competition closes on October 31.