No drop-off in performance for Falkirk bus operator in the running to be named Scotland's best

McGill’s Group has received nine award nominations at this year’s event – including one for the prestigious Public Transport Operator of the Year.

The Scottish Transport Awards, which recognise and celebrate industry achievements across Scotland, also has McGill’s Group in the running for Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing and Excellence in Transport Accessibility awards.

Alex Hornby, managing director of McGill’s Group, said: “The nine nominations for McGill’s Bus Group across six categories at the Scottish Transport Awards highlight the outstanding work that our team and our company are delivering for passengers across the country.

McGills is in the running to pick up the Public Transport Operator of the Year title at the Scottish Transport Awards(Picture: Submitted)

"We remain highly motivated to do our best for customers and communities and will not rest on our laurels despite the challenges around us.

“To be shortlisted again for Public Transport Operator of the Year – an award we won in 2022 and finished runner-up in last year, highlighting us as Best Bus Operator – is further evidence of the extremely high standards we are setting and maintaining against some tough competition across the transport sector.

“We look forward to the awards and wish our team the best of luck.”

