No drop-off in performance for Falkirk bus operator in the running to be named Scotland's best

A Falkirk bus company is just a few stops away from picking up Public Transport Operator of the Year title and possibly more at this year’s Scottish Transport Awards.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Apr 2024, 09:12 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 09:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

McGill’s Group has received nine award nominations at this year’s event – including one for the prestigious Public Transport Operator of the Year.

The Scottish Transport Awards, which recognise and celebrate industry achievements across Scotland, also has McGill’s Group in the running for Excellence in Travel Information and Marketing and Excellence in Transport Accessibility awards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Hornby, managing director of McGill’s Group, said: “The nine nominations for McGill’s Bus Group across six categories at the Scottish Transport Awards highlight the outstanding work that our team and our company are delivering for passengers across the country.

McGills is in the running to pick up the Public Transport Operator of the Year title at the Scottish Transport Awards(Picture: Submitted)McGills is in the running to pick up the Public Transport Operator of the Year title at the Scottish Transport Awards(Picture: Submitted)
McGills is in the running to pick up the Public Transport Operator of the Year title at the Scottish Transport Awards(Picture: Submitted)

"We remain highly motivated to do our best for customers and communities and will not rest on our laurels despite the challenges around us.

“To be shortlisted again for Public Transport Operator of the Year – an award we won in 2022 and finished runner-up in last year, highlighting us as Best Bus Operator – is further evidence of the extremely high standards we are setting and maintaining against some tough competition across the transport sector.

“We look forward to the awards and wish our team the best of luck.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supported by the Scottish Government, Transport Scotland, Network Rail, The Railway Industry Association and CPT Scotland, the 21st Annual Scottish Transport Awards will take place at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel in Glasgow on 20th June 2024.

Related topics:ScotlandFalkirk

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.