No closure?: Owners of under threat Falkirk area restaurant say 'consultation' is ongoing

The fate of an under threat restaurant which was apparently due to close its doors for good in a matter of days has not been finally decided according to its owners.

An angry response to a customer complaint over a table booking seems to indicate the popular Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont was closing for good early next month.

Whitbread, the owner of the Premier Inn hotel chain, recently announced plans to cut 1500 jobs and close over 200 of its restaurants.

Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre in Polmont, had been earmarked for closure as the company looked to reduce the number of its restaurants to concentrate on the hotel side of the business.

Floods hit the Cadgers Brae Brewer's Fayre back in 2020, now the restaurant appears be one of the Whitbread-owned venues under threat of closure (Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

While there has been no firm announcement of the closure or any date given, an online comment posted this week – responding to bad feedback from a customer – seemed to indicate closure is imminent.

The response from Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre to the customer stated: “I'm sure you'll be relieved to hear that we will actually be closing as of July 4 to make way for more hotel rooms – this decision has resulted in the majority of our team now losing their job.”

The Falkirk Herald contacted Cadgers Brae Brewers Fayre and was told staff were currently in consultation with business owners Whitbread and they could not confirm the restaurant was indeed closing on July 4.

A Whitbread spokesperson said: “While we have announced proposals which could impact the restaurants, it is important to note they are subject to consultation and worth also noting the sites are still currently open and trading.

"We recognise this will be unsettling for our team members, and we are providing them with dedicated support. We are committed to working hard to enable as many as possible of our affected team members to stay with us by either transferring into new roles, or by taking up other vacancies across the business more broadly through our existing recruitment activity.

"There is nothing further we can add as the consultation is still live.”