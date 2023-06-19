Nineteen Falkirk district businesses shortlisted for Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2023

The awards, which are now in their tenth year, celebrate the remarkable achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in the DoubleTree by Hilton in Glasgow on Monday, July 10.

Hi-Fi Corner in Falkirk’s Cow Wynd has been shortlisted in the Technology Retailer of the Year category and Torra Scotia Sports in East Bridge Street is in the running for Independent Sports Retailer of the Year. Two local pharmacies are among the finalists in the Pharmacy of the Year category – Right Medicine Pharmacy Carronshore and Callendar Pharmacy.

In the Butcher of the Year category, Patrick’s of Camelon has been shortlisted, while The Fresh Fish Place in Grangemouth is up for Fishmonger of the Year.

Chinty’s Nail Supplies have been shortlisted for Specialist Retailer of the Year and McMaster Jewellers are in the running for Independent Jewellery Store of the Year. Colin White Menswear is shortlisted in the Menswear Retailer of the Year category and D&G Autocare in the Auto Garage and Accessories Provider of the Year award.

Both Donny’s Carpets and Falkirk Carpets are in the running for Flooring Retailer of the Year, with Cutsahead in Dundee Court and Me Time Hair and Beauty in Laurieston on the shortlist for Hair and Beauty Salon of the Year (Central).

In the Bakery of the Year (Central) category, Voseba, Luscious Lovelies Cakes and the Caledonian Cheesecake Company are the local outlets shortlisted. Flowers by Aileen and Willow and Wisteria are up for Florist of the Year (Central).

A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards said: “The Scottish Independent Retail Awards celebrate the achievements of independent retailers throughout Scotland. The awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the finalists and wish them the best of luck in the final stage of this prestigious competition. Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community.”