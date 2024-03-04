Nine places in Falkirk district offering tasty Mother's Day treats for mum

While some will already be organised and will have made their plans well in advance to treat their mum, others may still be looking for the perfect idea to make it an extra special day for her.

Businesses across the area are playing their part in helping the district’s residents celebrate their mums offering a range of events, products and services to mark the occasion.

With many places booked up well in advance, here’s a look at a few options that you may wish to consider if you’re still trying to decide on how you’ll celebrate this year.

We’ve looked at just a few of the local venues offering some delicious and tasty options for the day, including breakfasts, lunches, afternoon teas and dinners.

Booking is required and we’d advise you do this through the venues’ own websites.

1 . Callendar House, Falkirk Treat your Mum to a delicious Afternoon Tea at Callendar House this Mother's Day weekend - Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.

2 . Seagull Trust Bookshop, Falkirk The Seagull Trust Bookshop is a cosy and welcoming space filled with books and a lovely café where they are offering afternoon tea on Mother's Day for just £15pp.

3 . The Courtyard, Falkirk The Courtyard have a Mother's Day afternoon tea experience starting from £12.95. Booking essential. A £5 per person deposit is required.

4 . Christie's Scottish Tapas, Falkirk Christie's is offering a Mothers Day brunch share board for £25 before running their usual tapas menu from 1pm and a special set menu also. The Mother's Day set menu will run from 12 noon, Monday to Thursday this week too. Booking essential.