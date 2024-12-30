Nine Falkirk district businesses shortlisted in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2025
The awards, which recognise small businesses in communities across Scotland that supply amazing customer service and unique experiences to their clients, are set to take place at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel in March.
And among those who will be hoping to take home an award on the night are a number of local businesses.
Gardiners of Denny have been shortlisted for Opticians of the Year, while Torra Scotia Sports in Falkirk’s East Bridge Street are nominated for Independent Sports Retailer of the Year.
Patricks of Camelon are among the finalists in the Butcher of the Year category, and MGW Seafoods in Reddingmuirhead are up for Fishmonger of the Year.
When it comes to fashion, Tom Dick and Harry Menswear in Falkirk’s Callendar Riggs are on the shortlist for Menswear Retailer of the Year; neighbouring Runway Boutique is in the running for Women’s Fashion Boutique of the Year and Sisters Boutique in Lint Riggs is up for Fashion Accessories Retailer of the Year.
Cutsahead in Dundee Court has made the shortlist for Hair Salon of the Year.
Costcutter in Grangemouth is a finalist in the Convenience Retailer of the Year category.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2025 said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring these awards back to Scotland for another year.
"They are an excellent opportunity to showcase those who have shown great commitment, professionalism, creativity and care for their clients and customers.
"We understand that there are some amazing specialists out there, who often don’t get the recognition they deserve.
"We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”
The awards will take place at the hotel in Polmont on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
