Nine Falkirk district businesses named as finalists at the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024

The annual awards celebrate the achievements of independent retailers across Scotland who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity and outstanding customer service.

The local businesses to have made the shortlist as finalists for the 2024 awards include Callendar Pharmacy in the Pharmacy of the Year category and Patrick’s of Camelon for Butcher of the Year.

Torra Scotia Sports Ltd, based East Bridge Street, is in the running for Independent Sports Retailer of the Year, while D&G Autocare is shortlisted in the Auto Garage and Accessories Provider of the Year category.

Some of the local finalists in the Scottish Independent Retail Awards 2024.

Among the finalists in the Menswear Retailer of the Year category is Tom Dick and Harry Menswear in Callendar Riggs.

Donny’s Carpets in Camelon are up for Flooring Retailer of the Year; A & Z Stores in Denny is a finalist for the Convenience Retailer of the Year award and Skin Geek is on the shortlist for Beauty Salon of the Year.

Willow and Wisteria Flowers, in Grahams Road, are shortlisted for Florist of the Year.

The awards run by Creative Oceanic are now in their 11th year and honour businesses with a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, truly embodying the spirit of independent retail.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “We’re proud that we could continue to honour the top independent retailers after a decade. These awards highlight the significant impact independent retailers make in their communities and provide a platform to showcase their success.

"Their dedication and accomplishments serve as an inspiration to the entire retail community. We want to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”