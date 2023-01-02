New year brings a new look for long established Grangemouth name badge firm

Originally established in 1979, the Recognition Express logo has served the Powdrake Road business well over the years, but – according to the firm – no longer reflects the dynamic company.

The new corporate identity, which was launched officially on January 1, retains the blue and orange colours of the original but moves to a “more contemporary and vibrant palette”. There’s a subtle nod to the lines in the previous logo in the three orange bars that together make up the E of the RE.

David Mitchell, Recognition Express director, said: “What Recognition Express meant in the 1970s was ‘quick badges’, but while we’re still market leaders for identity products, we’ve come a long way since then. During our rich history we have continued to innovate, moving away from being a single product supplier to becoming the branding consultants we are today.

Recognition Express staff show off their new branding and new umbrellas

“As we reviewed the options, we quickly decided the name Recognition Express should be retained. It is well known in the marketplace, and we believed both elements of the name were still very relevant. Recognition is about recognising prospects, customers and staff by giving them branded merchandise, name badges and uniform, awards and gifts.

"While we may not be able to offer Amazon type express delivery, we pride ourselves in offering the highest levels of customer service. We can be express in all aspects of our service from express response to enquiries, express delivery of samples and express delivery of product where possible.”

The firm’s strapline was updated too.

Mr Mitchell said: “While unique solutions in promoting your image aptly describes what we do, partners in promoting your brand provides an updated twist. Using the word ‘partners’ encompasses the relationships we build with our customers and the words ‘promotion and branding exemplify what we do.

