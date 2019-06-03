New wedding venue hopes to attract Falkirk couples

A new wedding venue set in picturesque Perthshire scenery is open for business later this month.

The owners of Cardney Steading Events are hoping to attract lots of brides and grooms-to-be from the Falkirk area – or anyone wanting to host an event in a stunning countryside setting.

At just over an hour’s drive from this area, venue owners Lewis and Katriona Cameron believe it is the perfect location, tucked away near Dunkeld, with the rolling hills making a stunning backdrop.

On Friday, June 14 they will be hosting an open day with Cardney Steading Events being officially unveiled by legendary Scottish singer-songwriter Dougie MacLean.

For more details visit https://www.facebook.com/cardneysteadingevents/.