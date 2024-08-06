New store selling Rangers team kit opens in Falkirk town centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Castore, kit supplier, has this week launched a new Rangers Store in Falkirk town centre offering locals the chance to purchase all the latest club kit, clothing and merchandise.
The store, located next to the main entrance to the Howgate Shopping Centre on the High Street, opened its doors to shoppers for the first time on Tuesday morning.
News the football club shop was due to open this summer was first revealed in May when the owners began recruiting their team of staff.
As an opening promotion, the store was offering a free bucket hat with the first 50 purchases in the new shop.
The opening of the Falkirk premises is the fifth branch of The Rangers Store to open, with others at Ibrox, Glasgow city centre, Glasgow Airport, Ayr and Belfast.
The Rangers Store has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.