New store, new jobs: Update on plans for new Tesco store in Larbert area

Tesco lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 3 to install plant/machinery – air conditioning units and a gas cooler – as an amendment to the planning permission for the erection of five class 1 shop units with associated car parking, footpath and landscaping on land to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.

Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday, December 1.

Back in June the proposed new Tesco Express was granted a provisional licence to sell alcohol by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.

The brand new shop, which is going to occupy two of five new units to be built at the location, had a target opening date of January 2024 – although that was not guaranteed.

Plans have been approved for the new Tesco store in Larbert (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)