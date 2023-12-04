New store, new jobs: Update on plans for new Tesco store in Larbert area
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday, December 1.
Back in June the proposed new Tesco Express was granted a provisional licence to sell alcohol by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.
The brand new shop, which is going to occupy two of five new units to be built at the location, had a target opening date of January 2024 – although that was not guaranteed.
At the time it was stated the supermarket, which was scheduled to open in early 2024, would employ between 20 and 25 members of staff, mostly part-time, including a premises manager and the proposed opening hours were 6am until 11pm.