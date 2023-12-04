News you can trust since 1845
New store, new jobs: Update on plans for new Tesco store in Larbert area

Tesco lodged an application with Falkirk Council on October 3 to install plant/machinery – air conditioning units and a gas cooler – as an amendment to the planning permission for the erection of five class 1 shop units with associated car parking, footpath and landscaping on land to the east of 48 Blenheim Place, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Dec 2023, 08:53 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 08:53 GMT
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, granted planning permission on Friday, December 1.

Back in June the proposed new Tesco Express was granted a provisional licence to sell alcohol by Falkirk Council’s licensing board.

The brand new shop, which is going to occupy two of five new units to be built at the location, had a target opening date of January 2024 – although that was not guaranteed.

Plans have been approved for the new Tesco store in Larbert (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Plans have been approved for the new Tesco store in Larbert (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
At the time it was stated the supermarket, which was scheduled to open in early 2024, would employ between 20 and 25 members of staff, mostly part-time, including a premises manager and the proposed opening hours were 6am until 11pm.

