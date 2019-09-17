New sponsors on board for Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards

As preparations for this year’s Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards gather pace, two new sponsors have come on board.

The Large Business of the Year Award will be sponsored by Install Solar, while LOC Hire have agreed to sponsor the award for Entrepreneur of the Year.

The companies are the latest sponsors to show their support, joining Alexander Dennis, which is sponsoring the Business Growth Award.

Stephen Bell, owner of Install Solar, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Falkirk Business Awards this year.

“Install Solar are a family owned company supplying and installing the latest in solar power, inverter and battery storage technologies.

“We know how important events like these are to help businesses grow so are excited to support.”

Nominations are open for all 12 categories of the awards and we look forward to hearing from you.

The winners of the 2019 Falkirk Herald Business Awards will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa on Thursday, November 7.

But if you’ve not yet entered, don’t worry, there’s still time.

The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 27.

The complete list of award categories is:

*SME Business of the Year

*Large Business of the Year

*New Business of the Year

*Independent Business of the Year

*Business Growth Award

*Leisure/Retail Business of the Year

*Digital/Technology Development Award

*Employer of the Year

*Company CSR Initiative of the Year

*Entrepreneur of the Year

*Apprentice of the Year

*Overall Business of the Year.

For full details and to enter visit www.falkirkbusinessawards.co.uk/.

More information can be obtained by emailing scotland.events@jpimedia.co.uk.

Ticket details for the event will be released nearer the time.