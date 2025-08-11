New Scottish office for UK firm that helps businesses manage costs

Utilities management and business sustainability specialist Core Facility Services will officially open its new Scottish office in Glasgow this month, marking a significant step in the firm’s UK-wide expansion.

The move follows the recent appointment of Commercial Director Chris Quinn, whose remit includes spearheading national growth with a particular focus on Scotland.

The new office forms part of Core’s long-term strategy to bring its expertise in cost management, compliance and sustainability to businesses across the UK, including Scotland. The firm helps businesses save time and manage costs by taking care of essential services like energy, water, IT and waste.

To support growth in Scotland, David Murray has joined the company as New Business Development Executive and will be based at the Glasgow office. He will focus on supporting Scottish businesses with cost-effective solutions in energy, water, waste and IT, particularly in sectors under pressure from regulatory changes and rising operational costs.

Core has also expanded its business development team in Yorkshire, with two further hires at its Elland head office this summer, reinforcing its commitment to support more businesses with cost and compliance management.

The new appointments come as businesses across the UK face continued economic pressure and an urgent need to manage costs without compromising compliance or sustainability goals.

Chris Quinn, Commercial Director at Core Facility Services, said: “Opening our Glasgow office is a major milestone in our growth journey and reflects increasing demand from Scottish businesses for practical, cost-focused support in a complex regulatory environment.

“Our growing team, both in Scotland and Yorkshire, means we can continue to deliver outstanding service while scaling our operations.”

“We are building momentum across the UK and this new base in Glasgow allows us to be closer to our Scottish clients while continuing to grow our national footprint.

“Our team brings a unique combination of commercial expertise, technical knowledge and a highly personalised service model that resonates with businesses looking for real value.”

This announcement follows a series of strategic leadership appointments at Core, including the promotion of key operational leaders and the strengthening of the business’s focus on sustainability and compliance.

Core has been helping clients manage cost, risk and compliance for over 20 years and has dedicated teams focusing on energy, water, IT, waste and sustainability.