New Post Office opens in Bainsford
A new Post Office branch has opened in Bainsford.
By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:27 am
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 10:28 am
Bainsford Post Office opened within Bainsford Convenience Store on Main Street on Wednesday.
It is the first time the community has had a local branch since the previous one closed in Grahams Road back in December 2017.
The new branch will offer 56 hours of service a week, opening from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday.
The new Postmaster is Mr Ramanathas Tharmarajah.
Robert Sharp, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.
"The branch’s daily opening will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”