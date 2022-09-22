New Post Office opens in Bainsford

A new Post Office has opened in Bainsford Convenience Store.

Bainsford Post Office opened within Bainsford Convenience Store on Main Street on Wednesday.

It is the first time the community has had a local branch since the previous one closed in Grahams Road back in December 2017.

The new branch will offer 56 hours of service a week, opening from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Sunday.

The new Postmaster is Mr Ramanathas Tharmarajah.

Robert Sharp, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.