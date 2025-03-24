New plans afoot to create 'House of Multiple Occupancy' in Falkirk town centre
A new proposal has been put before the local authority seeking to make adaptations to a listed building in Falkirk town centre to create a house of multiple occupancy (HMO).
Alasdhair Dick lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Wednesday, March 19, seeking listed building consent to make alterations to “form and HMO” at 24 Vicar Street, Falkirk.
The application is listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than the determination deadline of May 18, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.