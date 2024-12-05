New partnership allows Falkirk Business Hub to open its doors to even more firms

The Falkirk Business Hub is set for expansion through a new industry partnership between Ceteris and Techscaler.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acquired by Ceteris for £2 million in April and located in Vicar Street, Falkirk Business Hub provides serviced offices, co-working, meeting rooms, and conference facilities, and is home to around 40 businesses, including Graham + Sibbald, Thomas Docherty Solicitors, Life Fit Wellness, and award-winning Finnegans Cafe.

Techscaler is the Scottish Government’s tech startup programme, while Forth Valley-based Ceteris provides serviced business premises and support via 10 sites across the Central Belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the expansion of existing co-working hubs, the partnership will deliver targeted events, mentorship, and access to a range of Techscaler courses and programmes designed to help founders build and grow their businesses.

Welcoming the expansion of the hub are Maggie Gorman (Ceteris), Onyinye Igbokwe (CodeBase), Andrea McFarlane (Ceteris), and Callum Stephen (CodeBase) (Picture: Submitted)

Maggie Gorman, director of business support and development at Ceteris, said: “At Ceteris, we have been proudly supporting the dynamic and evolving needs of start-ups and entrepreneurs for 40 years.

"Our partnership with Techscaler combines our strength in providing premium workspace solutions and business support to offer a more tailored service for tech innovators.

"We look forward to fostering a vibrant environment for tech start-ups to thrive at our locations across the Forth Valley."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Techscaler already has 129 members, made up of companies and founders from across Forth Valley and Fife.

Onyinye Igbokwe, head of central Scotland regional engagement at Techscaler, said: “Forth Valley has a dynamic startup scene, we want to help startups here grow stronger and more quickly, and the partnership with Ceteris will help us to do this.”