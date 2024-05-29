New owner brings life back to a popular Falkirk town centre pub
The New Callendar Arms is being run by Carol Russell and family, after the premises had lain empty for over two years.
The venue in Callendar Road is proving popular with the community who are enjoying the tasty food served up, as well as the wide array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
Carol said: “We opened the doors on January 27 and since then it’s been great. This is my first venture into the licensed trade and I’m loving it. I’ve got an experienced staff and they are making all our clientele feel welcome.
"It’s great to see folk coming back time and again, which proves we are giving them what they are looking for.”
The pub is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon with food served daily until 7.45pm. New chef Michelle is about to give the menu a revamp to introduce some new dishes, but regulars can be assured that all the favourites will remain – including the popular Sunday roast.
Carol added: “We’re still trying out some things to see if they work and if they do, then we’ll keep them. We’re happy to serve people everything from a coffee to a cocktail, and manager Bruno is always coming up with something new for people to enjoy.”
On the first Wednesday of every month the team host their popular quiz night and there are regular music sessions every weekend with a variety of singers to suit all tastes.
Saturday, June 15 will seem them offer something a little different with magician Kevin Quantum doing a floor show as part of a dinner package on offer. If you want tickets then book them quickly as they are selling out fast.
The New Callendar Arms also caters for private functions whether it be a special birthday party, baby shower or other celebration. They can also provide a buffet to suit different pockets and afternoon teas are also planned.
Sports fans have already enjoyed watching the Six Nations and up next all eyes will be on the big screen for the Euros. But tennis lovers will also be catered for when Wimbledon comes around.
Carol and her team are looking forward to bringing vitality and more footfall back to the east end of the town centre.
