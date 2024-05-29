New owners for this popular Falkirk town centre pub. Pic: Michael Gillen

The doors are once again open at a Falkirk east end pub as new owners are serving drinks and food to delighted customers.

The New Callendar Arms is being run by Carol Russell and family, after the premises had lain empty for over two years.

The venue in Callendar Road is proving popular with the community who are enjoying the tasty food served up, as well as the wide array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol said: “We opened the doors on January 27 and since then it’s been great. This is my first venture into the licensed trade and I’m loving it. I’ve got an experienced staff and they are making all our clientele feel welcome.

"It’s great to see folk coming back time and again, which proves we are giving them what they are looking for.”

The pub is open Wednesday to Sunday from noon with food served daily until 7.45pm. New chef Michelle is about to give the menu a revamp to introduce some new dishes, but regulars can be assured that all the favourites will remain – including the popular Sunday roast.

Carol added: “We’re still trying out some things to see if they work and if they do, then we’ll keep them. We’re happy to serve people everything from a coffee to a cocktail, and manager Bruno is always coming up with something new for people to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the first Wednesday of every month the team host their popular quiz night and there are regular music sessions every weekend with a variety of singers to suit all tastes.

Saturday, June 15 will seem them offer something a little different with magician Kevin Quantum doing a floor show as part of a dinner package on offer. If you want tickets then book them quickly as they are selling out fast.

The New Callendar Arms also caters for private functions whether it be a special birthday party, baby shower or other celebration. They can also provide a buffet to suit different pockets and afternoon teas are also planned.

Sports fans have already enjoyed watching the Six Nations and up next all eyes will be on the big screen for the Euros. But tennis lovers will also be catered for when Wimbledon comes around.